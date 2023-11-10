A reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest of Gregory Yetman.

New Jersey man wanted in Jan. 6 riot turns self in following SWAT team search

HELMETTA, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The New Jersey man wanted by the FBI for his alleged role in the January 6 riot at the Capitol is in police custody.

Gregory Yetman, 47, of Helmetta, Middlesex County, turned himself in to Monroe Township Police on Friday morning.

On Wednesday, the FBI said its Newark SWAT team was searching for the suspect.

The Jamesburg Police Department, New Jersey State Police, the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office and others were also involved in the search, the FBI said.

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Yetman in D.C. District Court on Monday after he was charged with multiple offenses in connection with the Jan. 6 attack, the FBI said.

According to an FBI wanted poster, Yetman is charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers; obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; and act of physical violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings.

The FBI also released a photo allegedly showing Yetman at the Capitol Building on Jan. 6.

At the time of the Capitol attack, Yetman was a military police sergeant in the New Jersey Army National Guard, a spokesperson for the New Jersey National Guard confirmed to ABC News. He served in the New Jersey Army National Guard for approximately 12 years and was honorably discharged in March 2022, according to the spokesperson.

More than 1,202 people have been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 attack, according to the Department of Justice.

