Police search for suspect wanted in $29K Gucci theft at King of Prussia Mall

Police search for suspect wanted in $29,000 Gucci purse theft at King of Prussia

Anyone who may be able to identify the suspect is asked to call Upper Merion Police.

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The search is on for one of two masked men who stole $29,000 worth of purses during a robbery at the Gucci store at the King of Prussia Mall.

According to authorities, the men, who were wearing surgical masks, entered the store at about 10 a.m. on August 21 and grabbed several purses from their security cables.

The men then ran from the store into a vehicle waiting outside.

The car was later found in Philadelphia's Brewerytown section and 30-year-old Nathan Thomas was arrested.

Upper Merion Police are still seeking the identity of the second man.

He is described as 25 to 35 years old and was last seen wearing a baseball hat with a "B" on it, a black sweatshirt, black jogger pants and blue sneakers. Police said he has a distinctive walk and run.

Anyone who may be able to identify the suspect is asked to call the Upper Merion Police Investigations Division at 610-265-3232.