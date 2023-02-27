Student at North Philadelphia school finds gun in backpack

The backpack and the firearm were immediately confiscated, and the police were notified.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A student at a North Philadelphia school found a gun in her backpack on Monday morning, according to a statement from the Gesu School.

"As school began this morning, a student communicated to her teacher that a firearm was present in her backpack. This young student was keenly aware that this weapon was dangerous and should not be in school with her," said the statement from Gesu School President and Chief Executive Officer Bryan Carter.

Carter said the backpack and the firearm were immediately confiscated, and the police were notified.

The incident is now under investigation.

"We are so proud of our student for her bravery and honesty, and equally, of our faculty/staff/security team, who reacted quickly with the safety of our students', and all of those in the building, greatest concern and in accordance with our school safety procedures," the statement said.

No injuries were reported and the school was never placed on lockdown.