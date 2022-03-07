inside story

What we learned from the Temple University study on gun violence

By Niki Hawkins
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Matt O'Donnell discussed the recently released study on gun violence from Temple Professor Caterina Roman and PhD Candidate Nicole Johnson from the Criminal Justice Department.

They talked about the increase in gun violence in correlation to local drug market activity in Philadelphia, the fact that gun sales are skyrocketing in Pennsylvania.

Plus, the other pandemic-related causes to increased violence over the last few years.
