Gunman opens fire into couple's home in Lower Macungie Township, Pennsylvania

LOWER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania State Police are trying to track down the person, or people responsible, for firing several rounds of bullets into a home in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania.Police released surveillance images of the vehicle believed to be involved.The shots were fired along the 6200 block of Clover Lane in Lower Macungie Township just before 2:30 a.m.The bullets entered the first floor of the home where an 85-year-old man and 68-year-old woman reside.No injuries were reported.Anyone with any information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police.