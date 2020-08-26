Health & Fitness

Gyms in New Jersey allowed to reopen at 25% capacity on Sept. 1

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced on Twitter Wednesday morning that gyms will be allowed to reopen at 25% capacity on Sept. 1.

Masks will be required, he said.

Some fitness studios and health clubs had been operating under strict restrictions, including 1-on-1 training.

Murphy has a scheduled news conference at 1 p.m. Wednesday where he is expected to release more details.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstrentonhealthgymcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hurricane Laura forecast to be a catastrophic Category 4 storm
Transgender woman brutally beaten by mob inside home
3 shot, 2 fatally, during Wisconsin protests
Police car set on fire outside of South Philadelphia police station
Earn $150 a month for driving your child to school in Philadelphia
AccuWeather: Breezy and Beautiful Today, Steamy Thursday
Fort Hood soldier found dead after reporting abuse to Army
Show More
McDonald's to debut first new nugget flavor in nearly 40 years
Fraud complaints spiking: Some COVID-19 scams you should know about
Meet Dilly! CHOP welcomes first facility dog
Federal judge says Philly can 'terminate' encampments
Wolf asks lawmakers to legalize recreational pot
More TOP STORIES News