Four must-try restaurants new to Philadelphia for 2020

By Bethany Owings
We are a few weeks into the New Year, and there are lots of new restaurants to check out in the city. Whether for dinner, lunch or brunch.

The Hadley is located on the ground level of East Tower Park Towne Pace. The restaurant is owned by Joseph Smith, owner of Bobby Vans, known for his New York steakhouses, but here he's expanding his menu from land to sea. They tote the Hangover Sandwich and the classic Bloody Mary for brunch on the weekends.

Hadley
2200 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, East Tower, Philadelphia, PA 19130

New in Northern Liberties is Hello Vietnam by part-owner Julie Dinh. She brings her mother's authentic and traditional recipes from her homeland.

Hello Vietnam | Facebook
722 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19123

Owner and pastry chef, Chad Durkin pays homage to his Italian upbringing with his quick-service Porchetteria and his love for small pastries.The pork is whole roasted and marinated for 24 hours, and the ciabatta is baked fresh in-house everyday.

Porco's Porchetteria and Small Oven Pastries | Facebook
2204 Washington Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19146

Big Catch Poke is the only poke spot on East Passyunk. Fill up on unlimited toppings, some quite unique. You can also get fresh squeezed juices, like fresh sugar cane juice!

Big Catch Poke | Facebook
1840 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148
