Philadelphia priest brokers truce between rival gangs in Haiti

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A priest from Northeast Philadelphia seems to have done what few thought possible: slow down tensions between rival gangs in one of the most dangerous parts of Haiti.

After living and serving in Haiti for decades, Father Tom Hagan has convinced four of the most dangerous gangs in Haiti to agree to a truce.

"I live in an area that was recently designated by the United Nations as the most dangerous and destitute slum in the world," Hagan said of the Cité Soleil slum in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

The area is plagued by poverty and gangs. One photo provided to 6abc shows bullet holes in a school that was targeted by gang members. The school is one of several that Hagan helps support with his organization Hands Together.

"What's tough for me is to see the children. And many of the children are dying," he said of the violence.

But there is hope for some peace now that the leaders of four rival gangs in the area have signed a truce. It was written by Hagan, a Northeast Philadelphia native, who has worked for years to help with the gang violence problem in Haiti.

"I meet the top gang leaders almost every day," he said of the relationship he has with the gang leaders who often talk with him.

The truce is written on the letterhead of Hands Together. Its title reads "Peace Pledge."

"The way I wrote it was 'We will work for peace. We will strive to forgive and allow ourselves to be forgiven,'" Hagan said of the peace pledge which was written in English and Creole.

At the bottom of the pledge are four signatures. News of the pledge, signed two weeks ago, is making international headlines and making a difference in a community that has been plagued by violence.

"There's people out, the markets are open. People are out. Yes, there's a big, big difference," said Hagan, while acknowledging the peace may very well be temporary.

"Father Tom," as he's affectionately known, moved to Haiti in 1997 after working as a Chaplain at UPenn and Princeton and as a priest in Philadelphia.

In 1986, Hagan founded Hands Together, a non-profit that provides free schooling, medical care and development projects. All of the efforts are run by the Haitian people. The truce between gangs is progress albeit fragile.

"There are politicians who really don't want stability because as long as it's unstable, they don't have to have elections," said Hagan.

Still, he has hope for stopping violence in Haiti and in his hometown of Philadelphia.

"I think sometimes it's just good to say 'Hey, I care for you. I love you. I don't understand you and I don't like what you're doing, but somehow, maybe we can work together,'" he said.

Hagan knows that peace is possible both here and in Haiti. When asked if the peace will last, he answers, "Oh that's the thing I don't know. I'm hoping every day!"

Hagan knows the peace deal may not be permanent, so he says now is the time for someone else to step in... perhaps a person with a bigger profile with political or social influence to reinforce that message of peace.

For more information on how to support the mission of Hands Together, visit HandsTogether.org