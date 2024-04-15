Half Mad Honey offers free mindful hive tours

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Navy Yard-Half Mad Honey's apiary sits in an empty field in The Navy Yard, under the shadow of the I-95 bridge.

The experience starts with a meditation exercise because bees can pick up on agitation and anxiety.

By keeping yourself calm, you keep the bees calm.

Half Mad Honey Co-Owner Amelia Mraz stumbled into beekeeping in 2016, while an undergrad at Temple University.

She says she was struggling with her mental health and found beekeeping to be a really therapeutic practice.

She got her degree in public health, started beekeeping in her apartment and met Chef Tasha Pham on a dating app (not Bumble).

The couple started Half Mad Honey in 2021 to share with others the mental health benefits of being around bees.

Tours end with a tasting and a chance to buy their products.

From their 11 hives, they make honey, beeswax salve, lip balm and candles.

They also host events like bee yoga and bees with Alchemy X studio.

Half Mad Honey |Facebook | Instagram

The Navy Yard, Philadelphia, Pa. 19112

-

Alchemy X Yoga & Bees | Book

April 27 and May 11 at 11:30 a.m.