WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Half Mad Honey offers free mindful hive tours

ByWendy Daughenbaugh WPVI logo
Monday, April 15, 2024
Half Mad Honey offers free mindful hive tours
At Half Mad Honey, you can sign up for a tour, get fully suited up in protective gear then become one with the bees.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Navy Yard-Half Mad Honey's apiary sits in an empty field in The Navy Yard, under the shadow of the I-95 bridge.

Sign up for a tour and you'll get fully suited up in protective gear then enter the apiary to become one with the bees.

The experience starts with a meditation exercise because bees can pick up on agitation and anxiety.

By keeping yourself calm, you keep the bees calm.

Half Mad Honey Co-Owner Amelia Mraz stumbled into beekeeping in 2016, while an undergrad at Temple University.

She says she was struggling with her mental health and found beekeeping to be a really therapeutic practice.

She got her degree in public health, started beekeeping in her apartment and met Chef Tasha Pham on a dating app (not Bumble).

The couple started Half Mad Honey in 2021 to share with others the mental health benefits of being around bees.

Tours end with a tasting and a chance to buy their products.

From their 11 hives, they make honey, beeswax salve, lip balm and candles.

They also host events like bee yoga and bees with Alchemy X studio.

Half Mad Honey |Facebook | Instagram

The Navy Yard, Philadelphia, Pa. 19112

-

Alchemy X Yoga & Bees | Book

April 27 and May 11 at 11:30 a.m.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Related Topics

Watch Live
ON NOW