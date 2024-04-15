Half Mad Honey offers free mindful hive tours

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Navy Yard-Half Mad Honey's apiary sits in an empty field in The Navy Yard, under the shadow of the I-95 bridge.
Sign up for a tour and you'll get fully suited up in protective gear then enter the apiary to become one with the bees.
The experience starts with a meditation exercise because bees can pick up on agitation and anxiety.
By keeping yourself calm, you keep the bees calm.
Half Mad Honey Co-Owner Amelia Mraz stumbled into beekeeping in 2016, while an undergrad at Temple University.
She says she was struggling with her mental health and found beekeeping to be a really therapeutic practice.
She got her degree in public health, started beekeeping in her apartment and met Chef Tasha Pham on a dating app (not Bumble).
The couple started Half Mad Honey in 2021 to share with others the mental health benefits of being around bees.
Tours end with a tasting and a chance to buy their products.
From their 11 hives, they make honey, beeswax salve, lip balm and candles.
They also host events like bee yoga and bees with Alchemy X studio.
Half Mad Honey |Facebook | Instagram
The Navy Yard, Philadelphia, Pa. 19112
-
Alchemy X Yoga & Bees | Book
April 27 and May 11 at 11:30 a.m.