Residents across Philly region welcome back Halloween in big way

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Trick-or-treaters flocked to see the goblins and ghouls on the steps of a home on North 21st and Brandywine streets this Halloween in PhiladelphiaCarol Kaminski and Steve Lazin were the masterminds behind the haunted creation."When we first bought the house it was kind of tumbled down in the front yard, and my mother suggested since it looks so bad we should go haunted," said Kaminski."Sometimes we get ahead of ourselves," she joked.With a little humor added to the horror, it's a big hit after the pandemic forced them to scale back last year."People ride by, the preschool comes by for a field trip now. The mailman comes on his route and actually asks 'when are you doing it this year?'" Kaminski said."We have no choice anymore; if we don't do it, people stop and ask us," added Lazin.Over in Springfield Township, Delaware County, 6abc's own Dann Cuellar was ready to greet the smiling trick-or-treaters with a yard covered in decorations as he does each year."It's nice to see kids smiling and everybody is happy after going through a pandemic. Now people are coming out again in droves," Dan said.