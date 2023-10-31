Philadelphia high school students celebrate Halloween with costume contest

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Ahead of trick-or-treating on Halloween night, people across the Philadelphia area were busy grabbing their costumes and participating in events for the holiday.

Inside the auditorium at The Arts Academy at Benjamin Rush High School in Northeast Philadelphia, students participated in the Halloween costume contest competition.

Superintendent Tony Watlington served as the judge for the event. With the help of the student-filled crowd, he picked the costume winners for four categories: scariest, most creative, funniest and best couples/groups.

"This was just great to see, and I'm so happy to be a participant," Watlington said. "The students at the Academy at Benjamin Rush High School have me inspired this morning. I was just impressed with how creative and how much time the students put into their creative pursuits."

After the event, Action News caught up with ninth-grade student Olivia Carter, who dressed up as Soulja Boy for the competition. She took home the award for most creative costume.

"There were so many other amazing costumes, so I didn't expect to win," Carter said. "I think it's a nice way to show that everyone is supportive of each other and loving of each other."

Meantime at Halloween stores in the area, people grabbed their costumes ahead of trick-or-treating on Tuesday night.

Chris Sembrot, the owner of ScarePros Halloween World in Levittown, said he was expecting a big crowd once school ended for the day.

"They are definitely a little bit more panicked on the last day," he said. "They come in and are frazzled. They are running over people to get to what they want."

Sembrot, who has owned and operated his business for 30 years, said it was born from his passion for the holiday.

"I was totally the kid who had the haunt at home. My parents made me lay in a coffin on Halloween night. That's where we started."

Sembrot said Mario and Spider-Man are the best-selling children's costumes in his store this Halloween season, while Art the Crown, from the 'Terrifier' franchise, is a top seller for adults.