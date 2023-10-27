It's a costume party for FYI Philly with new places to go in the fall

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Alicia Vitarelli and TaRhonda Thomas host a new FYI Philly with stops at Eatwell Nigerian, LeSouk and Grounded Coffee.

The Ground is unique spot for coffee, snacks and plants

When Michelle Miller and Molly Kiriacoulacous first became friends, they were both consultants in fast-paced, impersonal business careers.

When the pandemic hit, they decided to make career pivots to open a shop that combined their personal passions.

Now, they are co-owners of a unique spot in Kensington called The Ground - a coffee shop that also sells plants and gifts.

All plants are sourced from Pennsylvania, the gifts are knick-knacks the owners have used and enjoy, and beverages include bubble teas and coffees with exotic flavors like pistachio rose.

For a sweet treat, the Croffle is a cross between a croissant and a waffle topped with whipped cream and caramel sauce.

The Oh Mommy Breakfast Sandwich offers a combination of steamed egg, turkey bacon, avocado and tomato, topped with a savory salt blend and Japanese mayo.

The Ground - Coffee, Plants, Gifts | Instagram | Facebook

2000 N. 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19122

215-867-4581

7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. weekends

Le Souk Market provides organic products, Middle Eastern sweets

Le Souk Market is a Mediterranean market influenced by Middle Eastern and North African markets.

Owners Bishara Kuttab is Palestinian and his wife Zohra Saibi is Algerian.

Together the couple opened LeSouk Market in December of 2022.

It started with Bishara's Middle Eastern restaurant, Bisho's, next door. Zohra Saibi came up with the idea of the market to sell sweet treats.

The most popular items on the menu are the sweet crepes and bubble waffles.

Both items are made to order and can be served on a plate or rolled into a cup.

Le Souk Market offers roasted nuts, spices, Middle Eastern desserts, soaps, and more.

Le Souk Market | Instagram | Facebook

7952 Oxford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19111

Sparrow's Gourmet Snacks puts gluten-free and nut-free foods forward

Sparrow's Gourmet Snacks opened its Haddonfield shop this summer.

The space is filled with gluten-free and nut-free snacks the owners describe as clean ingredients, highlighted by a wall of popcorn, which is the family specialty.

The idea dates back to Ryan Sparrow's youth making popcorn to put himself through college. Now, he runs the business with his three daughters.

The store features special flavors like the Philly Pop, Buffalo Blue Cheese, or Truffle Parm.

There is a working kitchen with gluten-free pretzel bites, a pretzel stuffed with cheese steak or corn dogs.

The space is complete with a patio for hanging out and a market featuring allergen-friendly items.

Popcorn is made fresh in the store and Fairy Floss, the original name for cotton candy, is whimsically formed for customers.

Sparrow's also has a stand at the Reading Terminal Market.

Sparrow's Gourmet Snacks | Facebook | Instagram

10 Mechanic Street, Haddonfield, NJ

Eatwell Philly is a new spot for Nigerian cuisine in Old City

Family-owned Eatwell Philly just opened its second location, coming to Philadelphia after 10 years in Irvington, New Jersey.

Chef-owner Aisha Wahab started cooking while growing up in Nigeria, where her mother owned a restaurant.

Now Chef Aisha and her daughter Amina serve traditional dishes based on family recipes from their home country.

From egusi - a melon soup with assorted meats - and gbegiri - a bright orange stew made from honey beans - to a variety of fresh fishes and more, the family says it is the ideal spot for those who want to try authentic Nigerian dishes.

Eatwell Philly | Facebook | Instagram

106 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106

215-964-9213

open daily from 12:00 noon, Sundays 1:00pm

Pennsylvania music teacher takes on spooky job that's 'to die for'

Ask any of her students and they will gleefully tell you Christine Stief is a dedicated and joyful teacher at St. Pius X School.

This spooky season, the beloved educator is giving Jekyll and Hyde a run for their money.

And as Halloween quickly approaches, Stief is showing her claws and reveling in the reactions she gets after hours.

FDR Park unveils North America's largest swing set

South Philadelphia is now home to North America's largest swing set.

The Anna C. Verna playground at FDR Park opened on October 21.

The two-acre space is state-of-the-art with climbing structures, treehouses, slides and adventure paths.

The centerpiece is the circular swing set that is the size of the infield at Citizen's Bank Park.

There are five different kinds of swings for kids of all ages.

The playground is part of a bigger project reinventing FDR Park. and the first phase of the $250-million project.

FDR Park | Facebook | Instagram

1500 Pattison Avenue & South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA

Grab your friends and experience an exclusive UTV Tour of the Pocono Mountains

In the Pocono Mountains, you can participate in a guided utility task vehicle (UTV) tour that provides exclusive access to the area behind the Pocono Raceway and grandstands.

Explore an eight-mile trail, where you can travel anywhere from 10-13 miles in an hour.

There are also trails across the road, as well as a challenge course with dirt mounds and concrete barricades. Mud pits are a new addition to the course which makes for a fun, muddy activity for everyone.

For your convenience, there are vehicles groups of two, four and six people perfect for people who wish to ride together.

This activity is open for families and is also a great activity for a celebratory event, like a bachelor or bachelorette party.

Riders of all levels are welcome from novice to experienced, making it the perfect family adventure.

'Wicked' set for run at the Academy of Music, Nov. 1-26

The Kimmel Cultural Campus is presenting Wicked in its 20th season as part of the Broadway Series.

It's a reimagining of the story of The Wizard of Oz, but told from the perspective of the Wicked Witch of the West named Elphaba.

Elphaba is starting a new school but she's not fitting in. However, her roommate, Glinda the good with, fits in very well.

Celia Hottenstein plays Glinda, who's been dubbed "the good witch."

"She's a very fortunate and privileged young woman," says Hottenstein of her character. "She's the most popular girl at school and everyone loves her."

The show examines what it means to actually do good.

Wicked has won three Tony Awards and more than 100 international awards since opening in 2003.

The lighting, scenery and costumes bring the show to life on stage.

Wicked runs Nov. 1 -26 at the Academy of Music.

Wicked | Tickets

Academy of Music

240 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102

SHOW EXTRAS

The 47th Philadelphia Museum of Art Contemporary Craft Show returns to the Pennsylvania Convention Center November 3-5, 2023.

Nearly 200 artists will offer up works of art and design, covering 13 diverse categories ranging from ceramics and jewelry to furniture and fashion.

This year's event will include 44 new-to-the show artists.

Philadelphia Museum of Art Contemporary Craft Show | Facebook | Instagram | Tickets

Pennsylvania Convention Center November 3-5, 2023

1101 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107