Halyna Hutchins: Mother visits cinematographer's grave on 2-year anniversary of movie set shooting

LOS ANGELES -- The mother of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins traveled from Ukraine to Hollywood to lay flowers on her daughter's grave. It's been two years since she was killed on a movie set in New Mexico.

Hutchins' mother, Olga, made the long journey from the family's Urkaine home to Los Angeles to mark her daughter's tragic death.

The family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit seeking answers about the fatal shooting on the set of the movie "Rust."

"There's a family here that is hurting, that is in pain, that is suffering," said the attorney for the family, Gloria Allred. "There was a real human being here who was shot to death that day, and we're always going to remember Halyna."

Hutchins was the cinematographer for the Western film starring Alec Baldwin -- a co-producer of the movie. They were rehearsing a scene with Baldwin pointing a gun at the camera when it went off, firing a live round. The gunshot killed Hutchins and wounded Director Joel Souza.

Baldwin has maintained that he did not pull the trigger. The film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter and evidence tampering. She is set to go on trial in February.

Earlier in the year, involuntary manslaughter charges against Baldwin were dropped but prosecutors say that "additional facts" have come to light and the actor may be once again charged.

A grand jury is expected to hear the case in the next couple of months.