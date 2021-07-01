PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you've thrown away your shot before to see the musical hit "Hamilton" live or if you'll never be satisfied seeing it just 10 times, you're getting another chance.
Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony Award-winning show will be back in Philadelphia this fall and soon you'll see the story of America's founding fathers that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway at the Academy of Music.
Tickets are now available at KimmelCulturalCampus.org, in person at the Academy of Music box office (240 South Broad Street) or by calling 215-893-1999.
The performances run from October 20 to November 28.
No matter what they tell you, there is a maximum purchase limit of 9 tickets per account for the engagement, with the exception of group sales. Group sales are available for 10 or more tickets, with more information available at KimmelCulturalCampus.org.
Ticket prices range from $39 to $199, with a select number of $349 premium seats available for all performances.
RELATED: Hamilton's Christopher Jackson headlines live COVID-19 relief concert for Kimmel Center
If are you feeling helpless when it comes to ordering tickets, there will once again be a lottery for a select number of $10 seats for all performances. More details will be announced on the lottery at a later time, Kimmel officials said.
So what comes next?
You getting another shot to be in the room where it happens...the Academy of Music- and you will no longer have to ask - what did I miss?
But for now, we'll have to teach you how to say goodbye.
RELATED: Philadelphia's Kimmel Center hopes to return at full capacity in the fall with 'Hamilton'
Tickets for 'Hamilton' at Philly's Academy of Music now on sale
TOP STORIES
Show More