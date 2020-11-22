Hamilton Township house fire labeled suspicious

HAMILTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Officials are calling a house fire that raged through a South Jersey home suspicious Sunday morning,The fire broke out around 1:50 a.m. in the 6400 block of Dehirsch Avenue in the Mizpah section of Hamilton Township.Crews battled the fire for more than an hour before bringing it under control.Hamilton Township police were seen putting yellow crime scene tape around the area but would only tell Action News that it was a crime scene.Firefighters remained at the scene dousing hot spots late into the morning.So far there is no word on any injuries or how many people lived inside the home.