15-year-old hit by car while getting off school bus in South Jersey

HAMILTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Atlantic County, New Jersey are investigating after a teenager was struck by a car while exiting the school bus.

It happened around 5:43 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Mays Landing-Somers Point Road and Old River Road in Hamilton Township.

Police say the 15-year-old boy was getting off the bus in the northbound lane when he was hit by a 79-year-old man driving a Honda Civic in the soundbound lane.

The teen was airlifted to Cooper University Hospital for serious injuries.

No summonses have been issued at this time, and no additional injuries were reported.

Police say an investigation is ongoing into the bus operator's procedures and any potential violations by either driver.