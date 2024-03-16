The wounded officer has been with the department for at least 10 years and is very active in the community, officials say.

NJ officer shot while responding to domestic violence call released from hospital

HAMILTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Hamilton Township police officer who was shot last week while responding to a domestic violence call was released from the hospital on Friday.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. on March 8 on the 1800 block of Orchard Avenue in Mercer County.

According to the New Jersey Attorney General's office, a man armed with a rifle began shooting at two police officers as they arrived on the scene.

One of the officers was shot during the incident.

In a statement, Hamilton Chief of Police Kenneth DeBoskey said the officer is "recovering well" and thanked the community for their support.

The New Jersey State PBA released a photo of the officer leaving the hospital on Friday.

Authorities say the armed man was fatally shot by police and pronounced dead at the scene.

Many residents said the gunfire drew them from their homes to see what was going on.

"He shot at the cops first and then the cops fired back at him," said Elizabeth Juliff, a neighborhood resident.

When asked if she expected this from her neighbor, Juliff told Action News it came as a surprise.

One resident said his son came running into the home, saying, "The neighbor just got shot by the cops."

Chopper 6 overhead after officer shot in Hamilton Township on March 8, 2024

Further details, including the identities of both the officer and the armed man, have not been released.

The wounded officer has been with the department for at least 10 years and is very active in the community, officials say.

The New Jersey Attorney General's Office is leading the investigation.