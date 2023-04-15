Paul VI standout Hannah Hidalgo is racking up the accolades in Haddonfield

As the second youngest of six with her dad as her coach, basketball has always been a pivotal part of the Hidalgo family.

HADDONFIELD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Paul VI High School senior, Hannah Grace Hidalgo, is racking up the basketball accolades in Haddonfield.

"I did the USA summit, first ever in women's history," says Hidalgo.

She's a 2,000-point scorer, New Jersey Girl's Basketball Player of the Year, and was a finalist for National Player of the Year.

Plus, she is coming off a strong showing at the McDonald's All-American games.

"We went to the McDonald's, I got co-MVP there," said Hidalgo.

She was named co-MVP after setting a new scoring record and tying the assists record in the All-American game.

"That was really big for me," says Hidalgo. "I looked up in the stands and my mom was just crying."

Now, in her final months at Paul VI with a 3.5 GPA, Hidalgo is graduating with great lessons on and off the court.

"It's helped me to be able to overcome adversity, fight through adversity and be grateful for everything I have," she says.

"We have a half-court in our back yard so we'd play two-on-two, one-on-one and we have a little mini-court upstairs, so we would play two-on-two up there," shares Hidalgo.

At 5 feet, 7 inches Hidalgo was once told Division 1 basketball was not possible, but that's fueled the Notre Dame commit to not only play D1 but win a title and more.

"Honestly, I want to get Defensive Player of the Year, Freshman Player of the Year, and just grow. Make it all the way to the league," she says.

With faith and family at the foundation of everything, Hidalgo says she is ready to go 11 hours from home to join her new Fighting Irish family, bringing her baking skills, fun personality, and of course the grace she brings on the court.