Families kick off Hanukkah with menorah lighting in Ardmore

The celebration at Suburban Square started off with fun activities and traditional and festive treats.

ARDMORE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Hanukkah officially began at sundown on Sunday evening.

The eight-day Jewish celebration commemorates the rededication of the second Temple in Jerusalem during the 2nd century BC.

Families kicked off Hanukkah with the annual menorah lighting in Ardmore, featuring a handmaid menorah crafted by local students.

"There's many answers to darkness, but in truth, the Jewish response needs to be to always bring in more light. In a world that seems sometimes very dark, and a time where maybe anti-Semitism is somewhat on a rise, the one part that is so important for us to do is realize we need to light a candle," said Rabbi Mendy Cohen with Chabad Main Line.

The religious symbol can be found all throughout the Delaware Valley.

In Media, State Street was transformed into a magical Hanukkah Village with different stations around the square and their own menorah at the county courthouse.

"It's just a good thing to get everyone out. Especially the past couple of years with Covid, nice thing to celebrate," said Jeff Goldfine of Merion Station.

The holiday spans eight days and eight nights.

Events are planned all around the region and each evening another candle will be lit.

On Monday, the Philadelphia 76ers will have a special Hanukkah celebration during their game against the Toronto Raptors.

On Tuesday, the Chanukah Car Menorah Parade will be held along Montgomery Ave in Merion Station. Contact Chabad Main Line for more information: (610) 660-9900.