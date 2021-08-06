Top 6: Happy hours in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- I have shown you where to have a fun time and find a delicious meal, but now I am on the search for a great deal! In this week's Top 6, you can come along while I check out the best and most affordable happy hours around.in Midtown Village offers bargains on their modern Asian cuisine from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. every day of the week. The kimchi shrimp fried rice topped with a poached egg is a restaurant staple here, and on the happy hour menu it's only $6.When they bring it to your table they might ask you if you want the egg mixed in, and the answer is: YES! The edamame dumplings are only $6 too, but I think they taste like a million bucks. I could eat them anytime, anywhere. I also sampled the pork bao buns, and sipped on two fruity specialty cocktails, and - you are not going to believe this - my total was only $42!in Northern Liberties starts happy hour on the earlier side, at 3 p.m.! The specials go on until 6 p.m. every Tuesday through Friday. There are a variety of items to choose from, but they might as well be full meals. The portions of meatballs, shrimp tacos, loaded French fries with bacon and homemade avocado ranch, and hummus platter are huge. The watermelon margarita is one of their most popular drinks, and I can see why. It's light but packs a punch, and has a small slice of watermelon on the side. But the best part...for four giant dishes, two glasses of wine, and two specialty cocktails, my total was $54!The Italian oasis,in Old City, serves their happy hour from 3 p.m. to 530 p.m. every Tuesday through Friday. They started me off with their famous meatballs, using the top secret Lamberti family recipe. Once you try one, you will wish you were a part of the family. Next, the head-on shrimp and the lamb sliders with goat cheese and pesto. The easiest sell for me though is the lobster mac 'n cheese. It's only $8! I got all of this food, plus three cocktails, for just $48!