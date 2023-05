Well-behaved "puggles" were invited to fetch the golden snitch.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One organization came up with an extremely clever way to celebrate the anniversary of Harry PAW-ter!

The Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PSPCA) hosted a "Dog-warts" Quidditch Tournament at Craft Hall in Fishtown on Sunday afternoon.

Well-behaved "puggles" were invited to fetch the golden snitch, and all dogs were able to take wizardly pictures at the event.

Money raised during the event benefits the PSPCA, according to officials.