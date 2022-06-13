Hate crime investigation: Transgender woman attacked, sister and friend injured in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An early morning shooting and attack that injured three women in the Kensington section of Philadelphia is being investigated as a hate crime.Police say the suspect shouted homophobic slurs at one of the victims, a transgender woman, before the attack.It happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday on the 300 block of East Westmoreland Street.Action News has learned that the three women had been out when there was an altercation with a man inside a building."The man waited outside by the car for well over an hour for them to come outside," said Philadelphia transgender advocate Deja Alvarez.Police say once the three women came outside, the suspect started saying homophobic slurs at the transgender woman and brutally attacked her.Alvarez says the victim was pistol-whipped.She was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.Her friend and sister, ages 22 and 17, were with her at the time.Police say one was shot in the arm, the other was grazed in the head. Both are listed as stable at the hospital."No matter how you feel, what religion you believe, no human being should be subjected to this," said Alvarez.A spokesperson for Mayor Jim Kenney's office released this statement to Action News:"The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating this heinous incident. Any acts of hate or intolerance are unacceptable and will not be tolerated in Philadelphia. The City's Office of LGBT Affairs is working with partners to remain briefed on this incident and remain available for support."No arrests have been made.Anyone with information is asked to call 215-686-TIPS.