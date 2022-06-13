hate crime investigation

Hate crime investigation: Transgender woman attacked, sister and friend injured in Kensington

Investigators say the suspect shouted homophobic slurs at the victim on East Westmoreland Street.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Philadelphia shooting, attack investigated as hate crime

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An early morning shooting and attack that injured three women in the Kensington section of Philadelphia is being investigated as a hate crime.

Police say the suspect shouted homophobic slurs at one of the victims, a transgender woman, before the attack.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday on the 300 block of East Westmoreland Street.

Action News has learned that the three women had been out when there was an altercation with a man inside a building.

"The man waited outside by the car for well over an hour for them to come outside," said Philadelphia transgender advocate Deja Alvarez.

Police say once the three women came outside, the suspect started saying homophobic slurs at the transgender woman and brutally attacked her.

Alvarez says the victim was pistol-whipped.

She was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

Her friend and sister, ages 22 and 17, were with her at the time.

Police say one was shot in the arm, the other was grazed in the head. Both are listed as stable at the hospital.

"No matter how you feel, what religion you believe, no human being should be subjected to this," said Alvarez.

A spokesperson for Mayor Jim Kenney's office released this statement to Action News:

"The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating this heinous incident. Any acts of hate or intolerance are unacceptable and will not be tolerated in Philadelphia. The City's Office of LGBT Affairs is working with partners to remain briefed on this incident and remain available for support."

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call 215-686-TIPS.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kensington (philadelphia)woman shottransgenderhate crimegun violenceshootinghate crime investigationphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HATE CRIME INVESTIGATION
Family learned of loved one's death watching Buffalo shooter's video
Buffalo shooting leaves neighborhood without a grocery store
Shooter fired 50 rounds in Buffalo supermarket attack: Police
10 killed in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
TOP STORIES
Police chase involving U-Haul tied to homicide investigation
Man visiting sick mother shot and killed outside her Philly home
3 local senators part of bipartisan gun legislation proposal
Man dies while competing in 'Escape the Cape Triathlon' in NJ
Multiple injured in 3-vehicle collision in Medford Lakes
Gymnastics teacher and child with autism learn and grow together
Fmr. Philly City Commissioner to testify before Jan 6. committee
Show More
Legendary Philly car collector Dr. Frederick Simeone dies
Phillies end 9-game win streak, skipper Thomson's 1st loss
Travelers react to reversal of international travel testing mandate
Senators announce an initial agreement on gun control legislation
AccuWeather: Warm & Humid
More TOP STORIES News