2 people stabbed at playground in Hatfield Twp., Pennsylvania

HATFIELD TWP., Pennsylvania -- Police and emergency crews are on the scene of a stabbing that left two people injured in Hatfield Twp., Montgomery County.It happened on a playground at Oak Park Elementary School on the 500 block of Squirrel Lane.Officers were called to the scene around 5:30 p.m. Monday. When they arrived they found the two victims.There was no word on their conditions.Police say the suspect ran from the scene. There was no description of that person immediately available.Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as this story develops.