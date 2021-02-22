2 people stabbed at playground in Hatfield Twp., Pennsylvania

HATFIELD TWP., Pennsylvania -- Police and emergency crews are on the scene of a stabbing that left two people injured in Hatfield Twp., Montgomery County.

It happened on a playground at Oak Park Elementary School on the 500 block of Squirrel Lane.

Officers were called to the scene around 5:30 p.m. Monday. When they arrived they found the two victims.

There was no word on their conditions.

Police say the suspect ran from the scene. There was no description of that person immediately available.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as this story develops.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hatfield townshipstabbing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect wanted for alleged rape inside Macy's bathroom
US COVID death toll tops 500K, matching the toll of 3 wars
Budget committee advances relief bill with 3rd stimulus check
2 face firearms charges after shooting near SEPTA station
AccuWeather: Some Black Ice Tonight, Then Warmer Air Moves In
Police issue warning after 4 boys fall through frozen pond
17-year-old wanted in deadly bowling alley shooting turns himself in
Show More
NJ governor signs laws to set up legal marijuana market
NJ houses of worship, religious services may operate at 50% capacity
Snow-weary residents dig out again in Montgomery County
Another round of plowing and scraping after snow blankets Phoenixville
Fishtown book shop drops off 100 books to St. Christopher's Hospital
More TOP STORIES News