Lincoln Mill Haunted House is Philadelphia's newest haunt packed with scares and cares

PHILADELPHIA -- A new haunt in Philadelphia is bringing fun fear for the Halloween season but also raising awareness to the damage caused by Hurricane Ida.

Lincoln Mill Haunted House is celebrating its first spooky season with an inspired story that leads guests through the abandoned textile mill.

What's true and what's myth is for guests to decide but the story was inspired by real-life events after the building was flooded by Hurricane Ida in 2021.

The damage left the building's owner with few options for operation, so he decided to turn the space into a Philadelphia haunt.

He hopes by bringing guests to the neighborhood where the flood damaged dozens of businesses he can add economic impact and awareness to the lingering damage the flood caused.

And, of course, there will be plenty of screams along the way with state-of-the-art animatronics, life-like props and more than 40 scare actors on the premises.

Lincoln Mill Haunted House is sure to bring plenty of goosebumps along the way.

Lincoln Mill Haunted House | Facebook | Instagram

4100 Main St, Philadelphia, PA 19127