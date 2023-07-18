Watch new trailer for 'Haunted Mansion' with LaKeith Stanfield, Rosario Dawson, Jared Leto, more

This summer, Disney's kicking off spooky season early.

A new trailer for the upcoming "Haunted Mansion" film dropped Tuesday, 10 days ahead of the film's premiere and 105 days before Halloween!

The film, which is based on the classic Disney theme park attraction of the same name, will have a star-studded cast. It includes LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Chase Dillon, Dan Levy, with Jamie Lee Curtis and Jared Leto as the Hatbox Ghost.

And make sure to watch the full trailer for a surprise character reveal.

"Haunted Mansion" revolves around Dawson's character and her 9-year-old son, who are looking to start a new life. They move into a mansion in New Orleans, which turns out to be more than they bargained for -- with changing portraits, haunted suits of armor and more -- and enlist the help of a priest, played by Wilson, who in turn enlists the aid of a scientist-turned-failed-paranormal expert (Stanfield) and a psychic (Haddish).

The film is directed by Justin Simien and will be released on July 28. Tickets are available now.

