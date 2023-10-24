Haunted tour of LA suburb tells ghost stories and urban legends shared by Whittier locals

WHITTIER, Calif. -- The Los Angeles suburb Whittier has been featured in movies such as Back to the Future, The Fablemans and Hocus Pocus, but visitors may find the local folklore and ghost stories more entertaining. Haunted Whittier Tours takes guests on a 1 hour tour which chronicles some of the creepiest tales.

"When I first started the tour, it was pretty barebones. I interviewed some local people," said Jacob Caputo, founder of Haunted Whittier Tours. "But after a while, I started getting phone calls."

The tour starts at Modern Shaman Restaurant on Greenleaf Avenue, Whittier's vintage main street, drawing guests from throughout Los Angeles and beyond.

"Anything that's creepy or eerie I wanna do, especially in the Halloween season, " said visitor Krizzia Ramos from Long Beach, California. "It's fun."

"I like the history of it and I like how ghost stories can be used to teach history," said Caputo. "I see myself as a person who will pass on that folklore to the next generation."

More more information, go to: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/whittierghostsandlegendstour or Modern Shaman Restaurant, at: https://www.modernshamankitchen.com/