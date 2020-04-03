Sports

COVID-19 puts retirement on hold for Haverford coach

HAVERFORD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Paul Bogosian has been a part of Haverford baseball almost his entire life.

A 1976 graduate of the school, he went on to coach baseball in 1983 and is still doing it.

2020 was supposed to be his 37th and final season.

"Yes, it's true this was gonna be my 37th and final season. I just feel so bad for the seniors, I still have another chance, they don't," Bogosian tells Action News.

At Haverford, they had seven seniors of them on the baseball team.

But for their coach, the coronavirus situation changed everything. And Bogosian decided he just can't go out this way.

"My plans have changed dramatically," he said. "My wife and I were gonna travel, all my lasts are now back to here we go again. I can't end things on a DNP. I couldn't have the corona virus deciding my fate."

So with a season put on hold, so too, is a retirement. Bogosian hoping year 38, will be great.
