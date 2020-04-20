Coronavirus

Havertown musician hosts curbside concert for neighbors during COVID-19 shutdown

HAVERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- In the age of social-distancing, small gestures can be really meaningful.

Take for example, a local musician who decided to share his gift with the community in the form of a curbside concert.

6abc photojournalist Dave Edwards tells the story from Havertown.

