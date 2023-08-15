Maui chef with family ties to West Chester making 500 meals a day for survivors of wildfire

A Maui chef with family roots in West Chester is doing his part to help survivors of the wildfire that has devastated Hawaii.

With the help of a growing number of volunteers, Chef Sato is trying to outfit his restaurant kitchen to make 1,000 meals a day.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A chef from Maui with family roots in West Chester is doing his part to help survivors of the wildfire that has devastated Hawaii.

Chef Zach Sato and his restaurant Havens, which has two locations on Maui, are pitching in with 500 meals a day to help survivors and relief workers.

"A lot of chaos. A lot of sadness. Just trying my best to help out where I can," said Chef Sato. "I couldn't live with myself if I didn't do something honestly."

RELATED: How to help Maui fire victims from afar: Organizations and efforts underway

Chef Sato says he was asked by some other chefs on the island to make meals for residents who've lost everything in the wildfire.

He says he channeled his "underdog spirit" and his staff made 300 sandwiches on the first day. Everyday since last week, they've been making 500 a day.

With the help of a growing number of volunteers who are ready to roll up their sleeves, Chef Sato is trying to outfit his restaurant kitchen to make 1,000 meals a day.

RELATED: Hawaii works to identify 99 confirmed dead after Maui wildfires as teams intensify search

"Some staff, some family members, some random volunteers that see what we're doing on social media that come up and want to help," he said. "Our community is as strong as it gets and it's been really refreshing to see."

Sato doesn't live in the impacted area of Maui, but says it's difficult to process the devastation around him.

He plans to make meals for the next three months to help anyone getting back on their feet.

If you'd like to help, CLICK HERE.