Chester County farmer turned filmmaker debuts 'Hayride to Hell'

PHOENIXVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Chester County farmer is now a filmmaker.

On Wednesday night, his horror flick, Hayride to Hell, made its world debut in Phoenixville.

The film was co-written and co-produced by Bob Lange, who owns Sugartown Strawberries in Malvern.

He used all 200 acres as a film set all in an effort to save and preserve his family treasure.

"This farm has been my family since 1896," Lange says. "One of the reasons to do this, and where my passion came from, was I wanted to try to have a successful movie that could generate income that potentially could be put in an endowment for the farm."

Lange also wrote a part for himself, "Frankenfarmer," and a part for his soon-to-be bride, Kristina Chadwick.

They wrote the film during the pandemic and brought Malvern director Dan Lantz on board.

"This whole movie is based upon the haunts that they did back in the 90s," Lantz explains. "Like all haunts, what if they were real? What if they went horribly wrong? And that was kind of the impetus for this idea for the haunted hayride."

Hayride to Hell debuted at the Colonial Theater in Phoenixville. It stars horror legends Bill Moseley and Kane Hodder.

Expect to see the film in wide release soon.