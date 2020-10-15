Authorities investigate hazmat situation in Winslow Township, New Jersey

WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A hazmat situation is under investigation in Winslow Township, Camden County, according to authorities.

According to investigators, an unknown substance was found inside a home on Bennedette Drive when police carried out a search warrant Thursday morning.

Police say first responders will continue to work in the area until the substance is identified.

No injuries have been reported, police said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
winslowhazmatchemicalsinvestigation
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly issues restaurant guidance for outdoor dining in cold weather
Woman now blind after stranger splashed acid in her face
Study: COVID risk on planes extremely low when passengers wear masks
Harris suspends travel after staffer tests COVID-19 positive
Local contractor hits $1.3 million jackpot at AC casino
Thanksgiving gatherings pose a high COVID risk, Fauci warns
Gas station employee fighting for his life after shootout in Philly
Show More
Biden to hold town hall at National Constitution Center tonight
Live: Senate Judiciary sets Oct. 22 vote on Barrett's nomination
This bakery accurately predicted the last 3 elections
CA Supreme Court orders reexamination of Scott Peterson charges
Man fatally struck by multiple cars on NE Extension
More TOP STORIES News