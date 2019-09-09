Hazmat crews respond after strong odor at Temple School of Pharmacy

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Hazmat crews responded to the Temple University School of Pharmacy in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia early Monday morning.

Crews were called around 3:30 a.m. to the 3300 block of North Broad Street, just north of the main campus.

Officials said there were reports of a strong odor and a haze of chemicals.

It is unclear what the hazmat teams found, but the scene was cleared shortly after 5 a.m.

There were no reports of injuries.
