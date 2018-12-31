** 1/2 mile radius around Air Gas **



DUE TO A HAZARDOUS MATERIALS INCIDENT AT SCOTT GAS 6117 EASTON RD, YOU ARE ADVISED TO SHELTER IN PLACE UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. — Plumsteadville VFD (@PVFC2420VFD) December 31, 2018

A shelter in place order has been lifted as officials continue to investigate a hazmat incident in Plumsteadville, Bucks County.This is happening at a business along the 6100 block of Easton Road.Officials initially ordered nearby residents to shelter in place. However, after about an hour that order was rescinded.Officials do not know the cause of the hazmat at this time.So far, no injuries have been reported.-----