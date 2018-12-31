Hazmat incident in Plumsteadville; shelter in place order lifted

Watch raw video from Chopper 6 over the scene of a hazmat incident in Plumsteadville, Bucks County on Dec. 31, 2018.

PLUMSTEADVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) --
A shelter in place order has been lifted as officials continue to investigate a hazmat incident in Plumsteadville, Bucks County.

This is happening at a business along the 6100 block of Easton Road.

Officials initially ordered nearby residents to shelter in place. However, after about an hour that order was rescinded.



Officials do not know the cause of the hazmat at this time.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

Related Topics:
pennsylvania newshazmatshelter in placePlumstead Township
