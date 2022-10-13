ESPN's Stephen A. Smith explains his dedication to HBCUs

"That's something that's near and dear to my heart as a graduate of Winston-Salem State University," said Stephen A. Smith.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Florida (WPVI) -- Walt Disney World has wrapped up its first HBCU Week, a week centered around Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

One of the people who has thrown his support behind the cause is former Philadelphia Inquirer reporter turned ESPN host Stephen A. Smith.

"That's something that's near and dear to my heart as a graduate of Winston-Salem State University. Playing for (coach) 'Big House' Gains, the one thing he made me promise is that I would always do what I could to help HBCUs," said Smith.

"To have the young people knowing about HBCUs... (and) excited about HBCUs we couldn't be happier," said Heyward Damon, board chair of the HBCU Week Foundation.

Smith, the outspoken ESPN host, made good on the promise he made to help support HBCUs.

"I went to my bosses and asked if we could tape 'First Take' here to elevate the profile of HBCUs," said Smith, who also previously hosted First Take in Wilmington, Delaware where HBCU week started.

"They came to me approximately three years ago. It's just one of those things that makes me incredibly proud," he said of starting his support for HBCU Week.

Fellow HBCU alums were amazed at Smith's dedication to shining a spotlight on HBCUs.

"I think that's amazing, him being a part of alumni of black history and culture. And bringing that to Orlando that's huge," said Florida A &M University alumnus Christopher Knight.

After Howard University Alumna Ashley Christopher founded HBCU Week in Wilmington, Delaware in 2017, Smith extended his support.

Now, he's the brand ambassador of HBCU Week, supporting HBCU's not just because of the curriculum but also because of the connection.

"It really, really, uplifts the community as a whole. You've got students, you've got professors, you've got administrators, all of them identify with who you are, what you're about, and what you're supposed to be about," Smith said.

It's perhaps one of the reasons Historically Black Colleges are seeing a resurgence. It's a revival Smith is happy to be a part of; using his stardom to help HBCUs shine a little brighter.

"To have HBCU Week at Disney World shows their commitment to African Americans and Historically Black Colleges and Universities," said Smith. "And I can't ask for more than that."