HEALTH & FITNESS

11-year-old girl visited by rapper Drake at the hospital gets heart transplant

EMBED </>More Videos

Girl, 11, visited by rapper Drake at Lurie hospital gets heart transplant. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News at 5 a.m. on August 28, 2018.

CHICAGO (WPVI) --
An 11-year-old patient at Lurie Children's Hospital who was surprised last week with a visit by rapper Drake underwent a heart transplant on Monday.

Sofia Sanchez, of Downers Grove, captured Drake's attention when she recorded a video for the "In My Feelings" Challenge, which featured her walking through the hospital hallway to Drake's popular song.
RELATED: Drake visits young heart patient in Chicago after she posts 'Kiki Challenge' video
EMBED More News Videos

A young heart patient from suburban Downers Grove is hoping to catch her favorite artist's attention with her version of the "In My Feelings" challenge.



She came out of 12-hour surgery at about 6 p.m. The heart arrived via medical vehicle just after noon.

"The surgery went extremely well. As with all heart transplants, the next 24-48 hours will be critical, but the heart seemed happy in its new home," said Dr. Carl Backer, a cardiovascular surgeon who performed Sofia's transplant. He also was part of the hospital's first transplant team 30 years ago.

Sofia, who was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy, has been waiting for a new heart for the last eight weeks. A month ago, she underwent open heart surgery in order to connect a VAD (ventricular assist device), which is a mechanical pump that helps support the heart and blood flow in people with heart failure.

The surgery has a 90 percent success rate. She will have to take medication and monitor her heart moving forward, but doctors expect Sofia to lead an active and healthy life.

Sofia's "In My Feelings" video went viral and the rap start visited her when he was in Chicago as part of his tour last weekend. He said they chatted about Justin Bieber and basketball.

Sofia had been waiting for a heart transplant and learned Sunday that she was getting a new heart. Her mother delivered the news to her in video that was posted on Facebook.

"I'm getting a heart! Oh my God!" Sofia squealed in the video.


------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthdrakeviral videobirthdaychildren's healthheart transplant
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Children's Advil recalled after mislabeling causes overdose concerns
Toning those tricky triceps - Today's Fitness Tip
'Sea lice' causing problems for swimmers in Ocean City
Live Web Chat: Prostate Pep Talk
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
2 men shot, 1 dead, in Roxborough
Jacksonville shooting victim from Upper Darby describes terrifying experience
Man fatally shot while waiting for bus in Hunting Park
Authorities issue arrest warrant in Paulsboro murder
Young man gunned down in alley in Juniata
'Sea lice' causing problems for swimmers in Ocean City
Police seek person of interest after model murdered in Ardmore
Father sentenced after killing toddler in crash during robbery getaway
Show More
AccuWeather: Two Days of Oppressive Heat and Humidity
Philly schools to dismiss early Tuesday and Wednesday due to heat
No charges for armed man caught on video in Bensalem
Plume of smoke rises from fire in Tacony junkyard
Man sought in connection with killings of pregnant woman, boyfriend
More News