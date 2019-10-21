Health & Fitness

13 mumps cases now tied to Ridley High School

FOLSOM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Pennsylvania Health Department says as of today, there are 13 cases among students and staff at the Delaware County school.

The first 5 cases were announced last Thursday.

Vaccination rates at the school are very high, but immunity can wane over time in some people.

And some recent studies indicate the prevailing virus has drifted from what's in the vaccine.

Numerous outbreaks have been reported in recent years in schools and colleges.

Last week, a notice went out to Ridley students reminding them "Don't share eating utensils or drinking straws" and "Wash hands thoroughly and frequently."

Delaware County Senior Medical Advisor Dr. George Avetian says mumps is spread through saliva or respiratory secretions.

It causes a few symptoms to many viruses, like fever, malaise, headache.

And the telltale sign - swollen salivary glands.

"So you will see the glands in the front of ear by jawline puff out," said Dr. Avetian.

Over 4,800 students and staff vaccinated against mumps during Temple clinics.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcheckpennsylvania newsoutbreakinfectionmumpsvirus
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia firefighters battle massive blaze at auto garage
Toddler shot dead, 11-month-old hurt in weekend violence
Cowboys run over Eagles with 37-10 win
Allentown explosion sends 10 homes up in flames
Young Eagles fan sends adorable message to NFL
AccuWeather: Lots of Sun, Milder Today
Michael White speaks out for first time after not guilty verdict
Show More
Walmart sausage products recalled by manufacturer
Woman living in van with more than 300 pet rats
Woman barred from cruise line after daring selfie
West Point says a cadet and an M4 rifle are missing
Tornado rips through Dallas, damaging homes and businesses
More TOP STORIES News