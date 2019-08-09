6 local health systems post top bid for Hahnemann medical residency program

CENTER CITY (WPVI) -- Another unexpected turn in the closing of Hahnemann University Hospital.The hospital's 550-plus residency slots attracted a winning bid of 55 million dollars at a bankruptcy auction.And it came from 6 local health systems: Jefferson, Temple, Christiana Care, Main Line Heath, and Cooper.Shortly after Hahnemann announced its closing, Tower Health and Drexel Medical College said it would purchase the residencies for $7.5 million.Medicare, which pays for the doctors' training, has objected to a bankruptcy sale.No word on whether it will intervene on this bid