6 local health systems post top bid for Hahnemann medical residency program

CENTER CITY (WPVI) -- Another unexpected turn in the closing of Hahnemann University Hospital.
The hospital's 550-plus residency slots attracted a winning bid of 55 million dollars at a bankruptcy auction.
And it came from 6 local health systems: Jefferson, Temple, Christiana Care, Main Line Heath, and Cooper.
Shortly after Hahnemann announced its closing, Tower Health and Drexel Medical College said it would purchase the residencies for $7.5 million.
Medicare, which pays for the doctors' training, has objected to a bankruptcy sale.
No word on whether it will intervene on this bid
