Acme doubles donation to support Feed Our Food Workers program

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10383727" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Feed Our Food Workers: Helping to hand out food in South Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Our weeks-long effort to feed our food workers continues.6abc partnered with Philabundance and the Garces Foundation back in January to make sure those in the restaurant industry won't worry about their next meal.On Tuesday, Jim Perkins of Acme passed out grocery store gift cards and food boxes at Giordano's in South Philadelphia to restaurant workers, part of the hardest-hit industry of the pandemic.The big-box retailer has been supporting those in need throughout the pandemic, and is one of the donors helping make the 6abc Feed Our Food Workers drive possible."This year I think we've given over $7 million to feed the needy and when you come out today you see how many people - especially in the restaurant industry - that need the help," Perkins said. "We're celebrating 130 years and we're giving away a million dollars over 130 days, and we thought this would be a good time to do that too."Perkins then announced that Acme was going to double its original donation of $5,000 and will now give $10,000.Our partners Philabundance make the frozen meals out of their community kitchen, and the Garces Foundation actually distributes them.Families lined up well before 4 p.m. outside Giordano's Garden Groceries in South Philadelphia.As of Tuesday afternoon about $100,000 has been raised thanks to donors and everyday viewers.It's money that helps continue keeping food on the tables of hurting food workers."We're still in the throes of a pandemic, they still need food, there aren't as many jobs as there were last year. So if we can use those funds and get us through all of 2021 and make sure the community of food workers has meals, and gradually come back into their jobs, that's a huge win for us," Jose Garces, owner of the Garces Group and Garces Foundation.