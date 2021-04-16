Health & Fitness

All Philadelphia residents 16+ now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine

EMBED <>More Videos

All Philly residents 16+ immediately eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley announced Friday that all residents 16 and older in Philadelphia are immediately eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The city was originally set to move to Phase 2 on Monday, April 19.

Farley said the change comes after multiple sites reported appointment vacancies. It impacts all vaccine providers in the city, including hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, community organizations, and the FEMA clinics.

Farley stressed that Philadelphians over the age of 65 are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated as soon as possible.



There are currently open appointments and walk-ups are available at both FEMA sites in Philadelphia.



The Center City vaccination center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Esperanza community vaccination center is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. all weekend.

In response to the FDA and CDC "pausing" the administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, the FEMA sites will be administering the Pfizer vaccine.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessphiladelphiahealthfemacoronaviruscovid 19 vaccine
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly officials announce plans for possible protests, unrest after Chauvin verdict
Former Temple business dean indicted in rankings scandal
FedEx shooting: Police ID gunman as man in 20s, motive still unknown
Oath Keeper is 1st suspect to plead guilty in Capitol riot
Wedding caterer shuts down; some say they can't get refunds
2 teens walking out of PAL Center hit in drive-by shooting
Wawa travels to 1980-something with 'The Goldbergs' | Join the fun
Show More
Best friends, first-generation college students accepted into Ivy League schools
'Likely a need for a third dose,' Pfizer CEO says
NJ man indicted for allegedly hiring hitman to kill 14-year-old
Philly delivery man gets COVID vaccine while on hoagie run
Daunte Wright's family demands more severe charges for Kim Potter
More TOP STORIES News