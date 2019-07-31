Health & Fitness

Amazon offers $5 gift cards to Red Cross blood donors

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Amazon has stepped up to help the Red Cross through an emergency blood shortage.

Through August 29th, people who donate blood or platelets can get a $5 dollar Amazon gift card.

Right now, the Red Cross has less than a 3-day supply of most blood types, and less than a 2-day supply of type O, the universal type.

Donating is easy, and takes about an hour, though the actual blood donation time is about 8 to 10 minutes.

To make an appointment and register for an Amazon gift card, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcheckamazonblood donationsred cross
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Warm and Humid, Flooding Downpours and Storms Today
Quick-hitting storm brings down trees, knocks out power
Police: 9-year-old boy drowned while on camp trip at N.J. water park
Trio steals $15K in Apple products from NJ Target, police say
Hours-old newborn baby found abandoned in Upper Darby, Pa.
Police: Can you help identify a murder suspect
PennDOT to roll out gender-neutral driver's license option
Show More
2 suspects sought for home invasion in North Philadelphia
Woman accused of urinating on potatoes in Walmart surrenders
Police: Man sought for attempted robbery and assault of a woman
Wolf seeks new approach to helping 'vulnerable populations'
Nevada School district implements non-gender restrooms
More TOP STORIES News