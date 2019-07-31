Amazon offers $5 gift cards to Red Cross blood donors

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Amazon has stepped up to help the Red Cross through an emergency blood shortage.
Through August 29th, people who donate blood or platelets can get a $5 dollar Amazon gift card.
Right now, the Red Cross has less than a 3-day supply of most blood types, and less than a 2-day supply of type O, the universal type.
Donating is easy, and takes about an hour, though the actual blood donation time is about 8 to 10 minutes.
To make an appointment and register for an Amazon gift card, click here.
