Amazon offers $5 gift cards to Red Cross blood donors

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Amazon has stepped up to help the Red Cross through an emergency blood shortage.Through August 29th, people who donate blood or platelets can get a $5 dollar Amazon gift card.Right now, the Red Cross has less than a 3-day supply of most blood types, and less than a 2-day supply of type O, the universal type.Donating is easy, and takes about an hour, though the actual blood donation time is about 8 to 10 minutes.To make an appointment and register for an Amazon gift card, click here.