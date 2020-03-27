Coronavirus

Apple launches tools to connect users with COVID-19 guidance from Centers for Disease Control

Apple on Friday launched new tools to connect users with information from health authorities about the ongoing coronavirus epidemic.

The company said the tools will ask users "a series of questions around risk factors, recent exposure and symptoms for themselves or a loved one" and will offer "CDC recommendations on next steps, including guidance on social distancing and self-isolating, how to closely monitor symptoms, whether or not a test is recommended at this time, and when to contact a medical provider."

The tools' guidance does not replace advice from a doctor, Apple said. They were created in partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the White House Coronavirus Task Force and FEMA.

RELATED: How is coronavirus spread? Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak

The tools are available as both an app (named COVID-19 in the App Store) and a website. Apple said users in the United States can also ask Siri "How do I know if I have coronavirus?" to access additional information.

It does not require users to sign-in, and Apple said user responses will not be sent to Apple or to "any government organization."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscdccoronavirusgovernmenttechnologyapplemobile appcenters for disease control
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Trump, rejecting blame, warns governors to be 'appreciative'
King of Prussia eatery feeds employees who lost jobs
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Trump seeks to force General Motors to produce ventilators
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia reaches deal with Temple University for hospital space
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Stimulus checks calculator: How much to expect under rescue bill
New Jersey reports 27 additional deaths, bringing total to 108
Pa. coronavirus cases jump by more than 500; 22 total deaths
4th COVID-19 death reported in Montgomery County
Latest COVID-19 updates for the Philadelphia region
Show More
Restaurants adapt to keep business going amid oubreak
Havertown kids create shields to protect Einstein workers
2nd COVID-19 death reported in Delaware
AccuWeather: Saturday Soaker, Turning Milder Sunday Afternoon
What heart patients should know about coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News