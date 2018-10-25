ART OF AGING

Art of Aging: Breast reconstruction after cancer surgery

EMBED </>More Videos

Art of Aging: Breast reconstruction after cancer surgery. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News at 12 p.m. on October 25, 2018.

By
Fighting breast cancer isn't just about killing malignant cells. It's about restoring a patient's quality of life and that often includes breast reconstruction.

Nancy Healey of Bryn Mawr was in the midst of a shore weekend with her daughter when she discovered her cancer.

"I found this tiny little lump," she said.

Despite the tumor's size, Nancy opted for a bilateral mastectomy, because of a family history of breast cancer.

At first, she wasn't interested in reconstruction.

"The last thing on my mind was looking good in clothes," said Nancy.

But her surgeon urged her to just talk to plastic surgeon C. Brannon Claytor of Main Line Health.

He explained reconstruction is more than cosmetic - it's for self-confidence, too.

And Nancy could decide what she felt comfortable with.

"It's really a la carte," said Dr. Claytor.

The options depend on the type of cancer, a woman's age, her body type, and previous surgeries.

Surgeons can often work just with a woman's own tissue, without using implants.

And some doctors now put implants in front, rather than behind the chest wall - to avoid discomfort.

"The observation in some patients that they have restricted arm motions, restricted arm motion, or even pain," adds Dr. Claytor.

Dr. Claytor says women should learn about reconstruction when they're diagnosed,

"There are certain options that are diminished or less than optimal if they're not employed right at the time of the mastectomy," he said.

Nancy says her reconstruction was completed about 6 weeks after she finished chemotherapy.

She's glad she kept her mind open about it, and hopes other women do, too.

"You have to feel good about yourself, and confident and be happy with yourself," said Nancy.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthart of agingbreast cancer
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ART OF AGING
Art of Aging: Steadicam inventor
Art of Aging: Work for seniors after retirement
'People and Stories' brings seniors together through reading
Art of Aging: Officials say now is a good time to get the flu vaccine
More art of aging
HEALTH & FITNESS
Dozens more breakfast foods test positive for weed killer ingredient
Fun plank challenge - Today's Fitness Tip
Death toll hits 7 in viral outbreak at N.J. rehabilitation center
Breast cancer impacts men, too
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
2 suspicious packages addressed to Biden found in Delaware
Powerball Results: No winner, jackpot swells to $750M
Winner of Mega Millions can stay anonymous thanks to law
Local spots to watch the Eagles' London game Sunday morning
Police: Feasterville thieves use scooter, place stolen alcohol in pants
The Parkway's 100th year soiree in Philadelphia
2 girls planned to kill classmates, drink blood, police say
Police: Man killed in possible road rage shooting
Show More
Dozens more breakfast foods test positive for weed killer ingredient
Woman shot dead in Wilmington
Students sickened from cereal bars laced with pot
Wrong number leads Jimmy John's driver to help veteran
Vandals cause $20K worth of damage at elementary school
More News