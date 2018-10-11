ART OF AGING

Art of Aging: Work for seniors after retirement

Art of Aging: Work for seniors after retirement. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News at 12 p.m. on October 11, 2018.

By
Retirement doesn't necessarily mean an end to working and making an income.

In this week's Art of Aging, we explore a program for seniors who decide they'd like to take on a new job in their later years.

Irma Luces is a personal home care provider for Home Instead Senior Care.

It's a job she took after retiring from a decades-long career in banking.

"I started as a file clerk and I worked my way up to the bank until I became an AVP," said Irma.

Now, at age 71, she's paying it forward, inspired by the end-of-life home health care her mother received.

"She recently passed earlier this year and I thought I should try to give back some of my time and try to help others," added Irma.

President, Home Instead Senior Care Philadelphia Stephen Levin said, "Irma is a perfect example of somebody who unretired herself."

Levin says more than half of today's retirees choose to go back to work.

And many, like Irma, want their retirement job to be meaningful.

"This is more gratifying than any bank work or anything I have ever done," said Irma.

So Home Instead created Unretire Yourself dot com, a website that offers tips and resources for seniors looking to reenter the workforce and a quiz to help identify the jobs that best fit your personality and experience.

"People might want to search their soul for what they're really choosing to get out of this period of their lives," said Levin.

Irma prepares meals and helps with personal tasks but most importantly for her, she is a caring companion.

"I'm sorry I didn't try earlier. I love what I do and when you love what you do, it makes the job much easier," she said.

