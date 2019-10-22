Health & Fitness

Baby weighing less than a pound goes home from hospital

PHOENIX, Arizona (WPVI) -- A little girl who weighed less than a pound at birth is sleeping at home for the first time.

Kallie Bender was shorter than a Barbie doll when she was born in late May, 15 weeks early.

Even the smallest diapers were too big for her.

And she needed surgery for a heart defect.

Her chances of survival were slim, but Kallie beat them all.

She weighed in at 7 pounds as her mom Ebonie and her dad took her home.

Ebonie Bender said when her blood pressure soared so early in her pregnancy, she feared she'd lose her little one.

Kallie needs oxygen and a feeding tube for now, but will be weaned from those in the weeks ahead.

She went home from a Phoenix, Arizona hospital yesterday
