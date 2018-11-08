HEALTH & FITNESS

Balancing to work the core - Today's Fitness Tip

EMBED </>More Videos

Shoshana shows how to use your body weight to work the core.

Shoshana shows how to use your body weight to work the core.
Related Topics:
health6abc Fitness TipRothmanToday's Tiphealth
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Pediatricians urge parents to get flu shot for kids
Patients of Lehigh Valley dentist told to get tested for HIV, hepatitis
Boy battling disease gets a surprise room makeover
Research: Handful of nuts is a healthy way to lose weight
Study: Vaping and e-cigarettes don't deter teens from smoking
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Authorities: 12 killed in Calif. bar shooting, suspect dead
PHOTOS: Deadly shooting in Thousand Oaks nightclub
Thousand Oaks shooting: Stepdad, son recall terrifying moments gunfire erupted
Philly police officer shot, wounded in Kensington; 2 in custody
Neighbors praise Ofc. Sulock, shot on-duty Wednesday
Off-duty firefighter crashes Maserati in Philadelphia
Patients of Lehigh Valley dentist told to get tested for HIV, hepatitis
Local high school installs new gun-detection technology
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny and Chilly Today, Wet Friday Night
Troubleshooters: Military community without power for days
Pedestrian dies after being struck by school bus in Port Richmond
Police: 2 dead following shooting in N. Philly home
Woman escapes serious injury after tree falls on car
More News