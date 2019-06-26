Health & Fitness

Body image concerns among men could be fueling eating disorders

A new study is shedding light on how body image concerns among boys and men are fueling eating disorders.

While women are often pressured to be thin, researchers say men often push to be muscular and lean.

Researchers found 22 percent of young men between the ages of 18 and 24 try to gain muscle by eating more or different foods than usual while taking dietary supplements.

Health experts say this practice may put young people at greater risk of developing an eating disorder.
