CDC study: Employees working in the office almost double their COVID-19 risk

SAN FRANCISCO -- A new study from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention reinforces the need for employers to promote alternative work site options, including telecommuting.

It found people who test positive for COVID-19 are nearly twice as likely to report commuting to the office on a regular basis in the two weeks prior to getting sick.

About 310 workers took part in the study in July. They all held full-time, non-essential jobs.

Participants were given a COVID-19 test.

Only one-third of participants reported working from home at least part of the time before their diagnosis.

The CDC report said, "allowing and encouraging the option to work from home," is an important tool to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The full study was published on Thursday, in the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report here.

