Cheltenham School District closed amid coronavirus outbreak

ELKINS PARK, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Cheltenham School District will be closed this week after an outbreak of the coronavirus in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

On Monday, officials said a school district parent was a caregiver to a patient who tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus.

"Because of this and any possible transmission to community members, all Cheltenham School District buildings will be closed Tuesday, March 10 through Friday, March 13," said the district.

To date, there are five confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county and a total of 7 cases in the State of Pennsylvania.

The school district will undergo a deep cleaning at all seven schools as a precaution.

All field trips have been canceled until students return from spring break on Monday, April 13. The Legislative Board meeting on Tuesday, March 10 will be rescheduled. All CSD buildings are closed to co-curricular activities, and outside organizations with events scheduled in district buildings are also canceled until further notice.
