Chester County is first in Commonwealth to initiate COVID-19 antibody testing

CHESTER COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials in Chester County, Pennsylvania announced a plan to undertake antibody testing of priority individuals who are currently performing essential functions in the fight against COVID-19. This is the first in the Commonwealth to undertake such a test."We have just received a shipment of 10,000 blood test kits and are expecting a second shipment of 10,000 more next week. These kits will be administered to priority individuals - emergency responders, healthcare workers and staff at long-term care facilities throughout Chester County, to determine those who have developed coronavirus antibodies, with or without symptoms," said Chester County Commissioners' Chair Marian Moskowitz.When a person gets infected by a particular germ, the body starts making specially designed proteins called antibodies to fight the infection. After the person recovers, those antibodies float in survivors' blood -- specifically plasma, the liquid part of blood - for months, even years.The tests are just another weapon in the county's arsenal to fight the coronavirus."This test is supplemental to the coronavirus testing that we have already been doing and will continue to do," said Jeanne Casner, Chester County Health Department Director. "It is not a replacement test for confirming cases.The county purchased the antibody test kits from Advaite, a Chester County-based company. Test results are available within 15 minutes.The first level priority testing will begin this week.Chester County Commissioner Michelle Kichline said, "As we review the results of the antibody blood tests, we will work with first responders, hospitals and long-term care facilities to determine how the results can best be used to manage this crisis. It is our intention to continue sourcing more of the blood test kits. The more we have, the more people we can test to get a fuller picture of how many have had COVID-19 in Chester County, either knowingly or unknowingly."Officials say the antibody test will not require the use of personal protection equipment required by first responders, healthcare workers and staff at long-term care facilities.To date, three Chester County residents have died from the virus. A total of 304 cases have been confirmed in the county.