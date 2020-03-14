Coronavirus

Coronavirus map: Here's where COVID-19 has spread in the United States

Cases of the coronavirus have emerged across the country, including Philadelphia and the surrounding region.

In recent days, Pennsylvania closed schools statewide and imposed restrictions on both Montgomery and Delaware counties; cases in New Jersey surged; and Delaware declared a state of emergency.

Meanwhile, President Trump declared a national emergency while the the House of Representatives passed a coronavirus aid bill.

As the way of life changes by the day, here's a look at where COVID-19 cases have appeared:

